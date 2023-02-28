BVF Inc. IL Sells 1,194,208 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,208 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.61% of Generation Bio worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 361,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 296.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Generation Bio by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 204,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 189.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

GBIO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,374. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

