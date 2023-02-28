Bwcp LP Has $14.76 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bwcp LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 7.4% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

