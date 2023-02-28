Bwcp LP Sells 30,669 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bwcp LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,669 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned approximately 0.15% of Sprout Social worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 47,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,141. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

