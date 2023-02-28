C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 526 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1,252.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 34.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.