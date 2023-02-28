C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SON opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

