C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,105 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Darling Ingredients

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.