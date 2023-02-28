C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 3,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 445.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 491,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 280,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 127,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.