C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $146,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 582,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 210,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 194,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

