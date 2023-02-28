C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $95,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

