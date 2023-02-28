C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

