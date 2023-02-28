C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

