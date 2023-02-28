C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

