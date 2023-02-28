C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons Profile

PSN opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.