C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $183,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,977,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,286,000 after buying an additional 87,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,332 shares of company stock worth $12,362,695 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.