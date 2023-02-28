C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

