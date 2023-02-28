C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.34 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Transactions at C4 Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.