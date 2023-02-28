C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.34 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

