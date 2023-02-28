Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 297,707 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Talaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TALS opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

