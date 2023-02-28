Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $327,000 Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

