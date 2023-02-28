Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.