Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $785.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.
Cable One Stock Up 0.2 %
Cable One stock opened at $692.26 on Monday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.62.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.