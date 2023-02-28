Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $785.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Up 0.2 %

Cable One stock opened at $692.26 on Monday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.62.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $68,746,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.