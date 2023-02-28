Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Cactus Price Performance
Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,589. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
