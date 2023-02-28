Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

DE opened at $421.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.67.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.