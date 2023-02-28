Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

