Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

