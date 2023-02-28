Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,674 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

