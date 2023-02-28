Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

