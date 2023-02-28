Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $615,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

