Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

