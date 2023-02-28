Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.