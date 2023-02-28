Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTG. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 89,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTG opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.