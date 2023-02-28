Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,200 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

