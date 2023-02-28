Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.