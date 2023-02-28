Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 108,598 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,598 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $38,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FMR LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

