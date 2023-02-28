Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,118,771 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.72% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $56,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.