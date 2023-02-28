Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 137,866 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Datadog were worth $36,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $166.99.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,561.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

