Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 59,911 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $67,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 154.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $296.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.65. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

