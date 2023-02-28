Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194,053 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.89.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

