Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $63.09 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

