Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,592 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $48,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,198 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.