Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 866,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

