Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,622 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $81,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 57,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.57 and its 200 day moving average is $237.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.