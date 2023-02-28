Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CALT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

