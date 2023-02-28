Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
CALT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.