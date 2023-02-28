Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

