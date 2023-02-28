Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $10.83 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,981 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

