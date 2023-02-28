Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $8.54 Million Stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 2.90% of BioPlus Acquisition worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 555,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

