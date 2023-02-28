Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $6.71 Million in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 665,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 2.57% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

