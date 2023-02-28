Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $9.46 Million in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 974,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 548,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 517,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Bilander Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWCB opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.