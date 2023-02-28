Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

