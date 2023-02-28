Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

