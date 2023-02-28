Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Qualys by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Qualys by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Qualys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,560. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

